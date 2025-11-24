Musk-led DOGE department dissolved ahead of time

Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor confirmed the decision, stating that “Elon Musk-DOGE doesn’t exist” anymore and is no longer operating as a “centralized entity.” Many of its functions have been absorbed by the OPM, effectively closing one of the administration’s most publicized projects.

The department’s quiet dissolution marks an unexpected end for a program launched with dramatic ambition in January 2025, when Musk appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference holding a chainsaw and declaring, “This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy.” DOGE officials claimed to have cut tens of billions in federal spending and vowed to “delete the mountain” of regulations, but the initiative has now faded without the public closure originally planned.

The step comes despite an executive order that had set DOGE’s mandate through mid 2026. While the department no longer exists as a standalone body, the White House insists that its mission remains active. Spokeswoman Liz Huston said, “President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud and abuse across the federal government and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment.”

As the federal initiative winds down, Republican-led states, including Idaho and Florida, are launching their own efficiency programs inspired by the original model.

