Musical honoring renowned Roza Baglanova staged in Kazakh capital

The musical reveals key milestones in Roza Baglanova’s life and career, depicting her rise as a leading figure on the Kazakh stage through musical performances, dramatic scenes, and songs from her era. The musical was directed by Astana Musical artistic director Yeslyam Nurtazin, with music composed by honored worker of Kazakhstan Artur Orenburgsky.

The musical received two awards at the 17th International Musical Festival in Daegu, South Korea, winning Best Foreign Musical and Best Female Performance.

Roza Baglanova, a celebrated Soviet and Kazakh singer and People’s Artist of the USSR, remains one of the most iconic figures in Kazakhstan’s cultural history.

Her memory was recently commemorated with a mural in Almaty.

Roza Baglanova passed away on February 8, 2011, in Almaty at the age of 89.