Music week in brief – October 10

New Releases

Oklou has teamed up with FKA twigs on “viscus,” a bonus track and the first song from the deluxe edition of her album choke enough, due out on October 30.

Zayn and Jisoo have joined forces for the first time on their new single “Eyes Closed.”

Demi Lovato has dropped “Kiss,” the third single from her upcoming album It’s Not That Deep.

Alessia Cara and Julia Michaels release “Nighttime Thing,” featured on the deluxe edition of Cara’s album love & hyperbole, arriving October 24.

David Guetta teams up with Teddy Swims and Tones & I on “Gone Gone Gone.”

Robbie Williams unveils “Pretty Face,” the lead single from his upcoming album BRITPOP.

PinkPantheress releases Fancy Some More?, a remix project of her latest album, featuring collaborations with Kylie Minogue, KAYTRANADA, JADE, and Basement Jaxx.

Shakira returns with “Zoo,” written in collaboration with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The track appears on the Zootopia 2 soundtrack, with the film premiering on November 26. Shakira also reprises her role as Gazelle in the sequel.

Music News

Rolling Stone has unveiled its ranking of The 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century (So Far):

1. Missy Elliott — “Get Ur Freak On”

2. Yeah Yeah Yeahs — “Maps”

3. Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z — “Crazy in Love”

4. The White Stripes — “Seven Nation Army”

5. Taylor Swift — “All Too Well”

6. Robyn — “Dancing on My Own”

7. Kendrick Lamar — “Alright”

8. Radiohead — “Idioteque”

9. Britney Spears — “Toxic”

10. Frank Ocean — “Thinkin Bout You”

ChatGPT x Spotify: Users of both Free and Premium plans in 145 countries can now connect their Spotify accounts to ChatGPT. After logging in, the chatbot can create playlists, recommend music, find podcasts, and suggest tracks by mood or genre. Playback still takes place in Spotify, but intelligent curation now happens directly within the chat.

Madonna has announced Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter, an eight-track EP celebrating the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album. The release is set for November 28.

Tove Lo is currently working on a new album, revealing her inspirations include The Knife, Robyn, The xx, Lykke Li, MGMT, Kate Boy, Niki & The Dove, and Mr. Oizo (Flat Beat).

