Music reduces anesthesia needs during surgery

The research examined 56 patients aged 18 to 65 undergoing laparoscopic cholecystectomy under total intravenous anesthesia. The findings were published in the journal Music & Medicine.

Participants were randomly assigned to two groups: one that listened to calming instrumental music through noise canceling headphones during surgery and a control group with no music. Both groups received identical anesthetic management.

According to the study, the music group required notably less propofol, consuming an average of 6.71 mg per kg per hour, compared with 7.86 mg per kg per hour in the control group. Patients who received music therapy also required fewer additional doses of fentanyl for pain control.

Beyond reduced medication use, music therapy appeared to influence physiological stress responses. Postoperative serum cortisol levels increased in both groups, indicating stress linked to surgery. However, the rise was considerably smaller among the music group. The difference was statistically significant, suggesting that music may help limit the hormonal stress response during surgery.

The study also observed more stable blood pressure measurements between 30 and 45 minutes of the procedure in the music group. Quality of awakening, measured via the Riker Sedation Agitation Scale immediately after extubation, was reported as better among patients listening to music.

Patients selected from two non lyrical instrumental pieces for the intervention: flute or piano. The majority preferred relaxing flute music based on traditional Indian ragas known for calming and soothing qualities.

