Museums are treasuries of our history and culture – President

Addressing the ceremony participants and awardees, the President reminded of granting national status to three leading museums of the country, which gave a positive impetus to their further activity.

The Head of State emphasized the need to fully utilize museums’ potential in scientific and research sphere, in studying the monuments of history and culture.

He reminded of the Saraishyk ancient settlement, which is of special interest for researchers and which needs reconstruction.

In his words, the initiative on creation of a unified digital platform of Central Asian countries’ historical and cultural heritage is promising.

The interaction with the UNESCO plays a great role in popularization of Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage, he stressed.

The President hailed the efforts undertaken to inscribe the monuments of history and culture on the World Heritage list. The work on inclusion of the country’s documentary heritage to the Memory of the World register is also underway.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also reminded of celebration of famous Kazakh composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev’s 100th anniversary at the level of UNESCO.

The Head of State also proposed to organize a contest among young architects of Kazakhstan, the winners of which will be awarded the National Prize.