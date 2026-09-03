Multinational maritime defense coalition begins operations in Saudi Arabia

The Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition entered its operational phase on Wednesday, commencing activities from its command headquarters in Saudi Arabia, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Defense.

Pakistan Navy Commodore Rashid Sheikh has been appointed Deputy Commander, while Saudi Rear Adm. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri will serve as Commander. Liaison officers from member states and countries finalizing accession have also begun work at the headquarters.

التحالف البحري الدفاعي متعدد الجنسيات يبدأ مرحلة العمل الفعلي من مقر قيادته، بمباشرة العميد البحري الركن راشد شيخ من جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية مهامه نائبًا لقائد التحالف، إلى جانب ضباط ارتباط من عدد من الدول الأعضاء، والدول التي تعمل على إجراءات الانضمام إلى التحالف، فيما تُستكمل… pic.twitter.com/GYgqPlSyH9 — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) September 2, 2026

The decision follows organizational preparations approved at the third planning meeting in Jeddah in August, attended by representatives from 39 countries.

The coalition’s mission is to safeguard international waterways, trade routes, supply chains, and energy infrastructure in the Red Sea, Bab el‑Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden.

Riyadh emphasized that the coalition is defensive in nature, operates under the UN Charter and international law, and is open to all interested states.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye had signed a trilateral security pact in Mecca under which an armed attack on any one of them would be treated as an attack on all three.