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    Multinational maritime defense coalition begins operations in Saudi Arabia

    20:57, 3 September 2026

    Regional countries and international partners have begun implementing the new initiative in the field of maritime security, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Multinational maritime defense coalition begins operations in Saudi Arabia
    Photo credit: Caliber.az

    The Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition entered its operational phase on Wednesday, commencing activities from its command headquarters in Saudi Arabia, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Defense.

    Pakistan Navy Commodore Rashid Sheikh has been appointed Deputy Commander, while Saudi Rear Adm. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri will serve as Commander. Liaison officers from member states and countries finalizing accession have also begun work at the headquarters.

    The decision follows organizational preparations approved at the third planning meeting in Jeddah in August, attended by representatives from 39 countries.

    The coalition’s mission is to safeguard international waterways, trade routes, supply chains, and energy infrastructure in the Red Sea, Bab el‑Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden.

    Riyadh emphasized that the coalition is defensive in nature, operates under the UN Charter and international law, and is open to all interested states.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye had signed a trilateral security pact in Mecca under which an armed attack on any one of them would be treated as an attack on all three.

    Saudi Arabia World News Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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