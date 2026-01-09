Much of Kazakhstan braces for warmer weather with snow and rain over next 3 days

The Mets said on Friday due to a northwester cyclone, snow, ground blizzard, and black ice are to batter parts of the country overnight, including west on January 10, northwest, north, center on January 11, and east on January 12, while precipitation as rain and snow, ground blizzard, and black ice are expected during the daytime.

Heavy snow is to hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions on Sunday, January 11, while rain is expected in south from Saturday through Monday, and in southeast on Monday. The country is also to brace for fog, gusty wind.

Daytime temperatures are to range from -3C to +3C in north and center on January 11, and in east on January 12.