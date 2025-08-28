EN
    Mt. Shinmoe in southwestern Japan erupts, spews plume 5,500 m above crater

    08:53, 28 August 2025

    Mt. Shinmoe on the southwestern Japan main island of Kyushu erupted Thursday, spewing a plume of ash 5,500 meters above the crater, a local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    Mt. Shinmoe in southwestern Japan erupts, spews plume 5,500 m above crater
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The eruption at 4:53 a.m. sent volcanic material 5,000 meters above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, according to the agency.

    Mt. Shinmoe in southwestern Japan erupts, spews plume 5,500 m above crater
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

    Mt. Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018.

    As written before, the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula also sent an ash plume ten kilometers high in August.

