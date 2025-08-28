Mt. Shinmoe in southwestern Japan erupts, spews plume 5,500 m above crater

The eruption at 4:53 a.m. sent volcanic material 5,000 meters above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, according to the agency.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Mt. Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018.

As written before, the Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula also sent an ash plume ten kilometers high in August.