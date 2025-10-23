Mt. Fuji gets season's first snowcap

An official from the Kofu observatory in Yamanashi Prefecture observed a layer of snow on the 3,776-meter-high summit around 6 a.m. The observatory said that the snowfall was caused by the presence of clouds and cold air above the mountain since Wednesday.

Photo credit: Kyodo

The mercury dropped to minus 6.4 C at a spot near the summit around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to an observation system of the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Last year, Japan's iconic mountain, straddling Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures, got the first snowcap on Nov. 7, the latest date on record since observations started in 1894.

Earlier, it was reported that in July 2025, Mt. Fuji climbing fee was increased twofold to 4,000 yen ($28). The measure aimed at easing overcrowding and reducing impact on the environment.