Mt. Fuji climbers to face 4,000 yen fees amid overcrowding concern

The move by Shizuoka Prefecture comes after neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture, which manages the most common trail, said it will double the fee to 4,000 yen for climbers of the 3,776-meter peak from this summer amid concern about overcrowding and its impact on the environment.

The Shizuoka prefectural assembly also approved an ordinance to restrict access of its three trails from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. in order to discourage overnight "bullet climbing," or trying to reach the summit of Japan's tallest mountain without resting.

The ordinance is set to take effect on May 9, before the climbing season starts in July. Shizuoka manages the Fujinomiya, Gotemba and Subashiri trails, while Yamanashi hosts the Yoshida trail.

Access to the trails after 2 p.m. is allowed only for those who have reserved a stay at a mountain lodge. Staff will be stationed at the trails' 5th station to confirm payment has been made.

Revenue from the climbing fees will be used to cover staffing costs and safety measures. The prefecture will stop soliciting 1,000 yen donations from climbers that were previously used to help in the upkeep of the mountain.

Mt. Fuji, designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013, attracts hundreds of thousands of climbers each year during its official climbing season through September.

Earlier, it was reported that the proposed light rail transit service connecting the foot of Mt. Fuji to its 5th station would be capable of transporting 3.36 million passengers annually.