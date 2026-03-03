Mrs. Trump addresses U.N. Security Council

Melania Trump’s historic address took place during the United States’ presidency of the Security Council in March.

In her remarks, Mrs. Trump offered condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a swift recovery to the injured, while underscoring support for children around the world.

She focused primarily on the link between education and international security. According to the First Lady, lasting peace is possible only when knowledge and understanding become core societal values and when national leaders prioritize education.

She stressed that restricting freedom of thought undermines a country’s long-term prospects, while lack of access to education fuels prejudice and conflict. In her view, millions of children and young people remain deprived of secondary and higher education, resulting in a significant loss of human and scientific potential.

Addressing the digital era, she noted that technology and artificial intelligence are transforming the way knowledge is distributed, and that internet access for 6 billion people creates conditions for narrowing the global divide.

Concluding her address to Security Council members, FLOTUS urged them to commit to safeguarding education and expanding access to knowledge, stating:

“Conflict arises from ignorance, but knowledge creates understanding, replacing fear with peace and unity. Security Council members, I encourage you to pledge to safeguard learning in our communities and promote access to heightened education for all. I implore you to build a future generation of leaders who embrace peace through education.”

Melania Trump’s speech came amid a sharp escalation in the Middle East.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said American forces had destroyed and sunk nine Iranian naval vessels and struck Iran’s naval infrastructure.