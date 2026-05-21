MP calls for making 'Taza Qazaqstan' unifying national principle

Tilektes Adambekov, a member of the AMANAT Party, addressed a parliamentary inquiry to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, proposing broadening the Taza Qazaqstan environmental culture concept. He emphasized that the Head of State's initiative has become one of the most notable public projects, receiving broad public response and uniting society around the idea of caring for the environment.

Today, this initiative is seen not as a one-off campaign but as an essential element in shaping a new environmental culture and sense of responsibility. It should be noted that the preamble of Kazakhstan's Constitution, adopted in a national referendum on March 15, 2026, highlights the need for caring for nature.

"In this context, the Taza Qazaqstan initiative takes on special significance as a tool for implementing constitutional reform and fostering responsible attitudes toward nature. Meanwhile, the Concept for the Development of the Taza Qazaqstan Environmental Culture for 2024–2029, approved by the Government, focuses on sustainable development, improving the environmental situation, enhancing quality of life, and developing infrastructure. In this regard, it seems that further development of the Taza Qazaqstan initiative should be aimed at the institutionalization of public policy," the MP said in his address.

Member of the AMANAT Party, Tilektes Adambekov, underscored and proposed:

That all political parties include the principle and concept of Taza Qazaqstan in their core political programs and charters, as Taza Qazaqstan should be a common principle and value uniting everyone, regardless of political ideology;

That a nationwide movement or permanent steering committee be established, as the Taza Qazaqstan initiative has enormous potential for mobilizing society;

That a dedicated website platform and other digital information platforms be created to disseminate information about the implementation of the Taza Qazaqstan initiative;

That events under the Taza Qazaqstan initiative be held throughout the year. However, the most notable major events typically take place only in spring and autumn. Therefore, it is necessary to introduce large-scale projects visible in other seasons. For instance, trash collection or graffiti removal at natural and historical sites;

That water resources be used rationally, for instance by launching a system of special reservoirs and storage facilities to collect, treat, and store rainwater and meltwater for agricultural needs;

That "green corridors" of perennial trees be planted along roads between settlements. This would reduce snow drifts in winter and shorten the frequency and duration of highway closures.

Earlier, the Kazakh Prime Minister ordered to revamp national park infrastructure and ecotourism under the Taza Qazaqstan initiative