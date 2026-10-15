Mourinho reached the milestone as Real Madrid defeated Roma in the second round of the league phase. Madrid trailed 3-1 but staged a comeback to win 4-3.

According to journalist Pedro Martin’s post on X, Mourinho and Wenger have now recorded 86 wins each in Europe’s premier club competition.

Only three coaches have recorded more Champions League wins than Mourinho: Carlo Ancelotti (124), Pep Guardiola (117) and Alex Ferguson (102). Mourinho and Wenger each have 86 wins.

Mourinho has won the Champions League twice, with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is now level with Wenger in the all-time rankings for victories in the competition.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Manchester City had been found guilty of all charges relating to serious breaches of Premier League financial rules over nine seasons, with sanctions to be determined at a separate hearing.