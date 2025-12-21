Mount Semeru erupts 6 times in Indonesia

Located on the border between Lumajang and Malang districts, the mountain, which has been in an active phase for the past few years, is currently at a Level III alert status, according to state-run Antara News.

"An eruption occurred on Sunday, 2025, at 5:46 am local time (2246GMT Saturday), with an observed column height of 1,200 meters above the summit," said Liswanto, an officer at the Mt. Semeru Observation Post in Lumajang.

Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) has advised the public to avoid activities in the southeast sector along Besuk Kobokan, within a 13 km (8 miles) radius of the summit.

Akibat Hujan deras pada sore ini, Lahar dingin Gunung Semeru sore ini Minggu (21/25) turun deras membawa sejumlah material seperti pasir dan batu, ke seluruh Daerah Aliran Sungai Semeru, 🎥Efm#Semeru #LaharDingin #Material #Pasir #Batu pic.twitter.com/F9ZAYnL9FW — Radio Elshinta (@RadioElshinta) December 21, 2025

"The public is also prohibited from activities within a 5 km (3.11 miles) radius of the crater due to the risk of ejected rocks," Liswanto added.

According to monitoring data, eruption columns varied in height, ranging between 500 meters (1,640 feet) and 1,200 meters.

Rising 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, Semeru is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes and has a history of eruptions that have at times claimed lives.

Indonesia lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a highly active seismic zone that is home to more than 120 active volcanoes.