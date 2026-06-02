Mount Fuji grapples with tourism surge, safety risks, and environmental strain

More than 220,000 climbers scaled Mount Fuji during the 2023 summer season, to Japan's Environment Ministry and local governments said.

To address congestion and littering, stricter rules were introduced in 2024–2025.For the 2026 season, climbers on all four major routes must pay a ¥4,000 (25US dollars) fee.

Local authorities report off-season ascents, particularly in winter, have led to dangerous climbs and a rise in rescue operations.

Dozens of search-and-rescue missions were recorded in 2024, with several fatalities.

Local officials warn that risky climbs are straining emergency services.

According to them, persistent problems include trail erosion, littering, illegal parking, and trespassing.

Municipalities around Mount Fuji are stepping up efforts to manage visitor flows and protect local infrastructure.

In Fujiyoshida, restrictions were imposed at popular viewing spots after residents complained about overcrowding.

Despite these challenges, Mount Fuji remains one of Japan’s top travel destinations, drawing visitors worldwide for its panoramic views and cultural significance.

Mt. Fuji's climbing season commenced as the most popular trail opened last July 1, with local authorities charging a doubled fee of 4,000 yen ($28) to ease overcrowding and the impact on the environment.