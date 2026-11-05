Mother and daughter found dead in suspected grizzly attack in Canada

The Central Coast Regional District confirmed in a Nov. 4 statement that both people reported missing near the Snooka West Trail in the Bella Coola Valley had been found dead. The BC Conservation Officer Service is continuing its investigation.

In its initial statement on Nov. 3, the district said one person had been found dead on Nov. 2, while the search for the second person was still underway. Authorities were examining evidence of possible wildlife involvement.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire community,” said Jayme Kennedy, chair of the district’s board.

The district said the deaths had deeply affected the community, including members of the local school community. It thanked police, search-and-rescue crews, conservation officers and Nuxalk Nation representatives who assisted in the search and recovery efforts.

Although the search has ended, public-safety concerns remain. Residents and visitors have been urged to avoid the Snooka West Trail area and follow authorities’ instructions. The statements did not specify how many bears may have been involved.

Earlier, Qazinform examined the causes of bear attacks and ways to reduce the risk of encounters, following incidents in Japan, Russia and North America. The report highlighted how food availability, habitat pressures and human behavior can contribute to conflicts, while noting that different attacks can have different causes.