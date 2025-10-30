Most parts of Kazakhstan brace for no precipitation through Thursday

According to Kazhydromet, the greater part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of an anticyclonic ridge, due to which no precipitation is expected. The northwestern cyclone is to bring rains to the country’s west and northwest, with heavy rains forecast in the west. Precipitation as rain and snow is predicted in the mountainous areas of the southeastern part of the country at night. Foggy conditions are expected countrywide; as well as high wind in the west, north, and southeast.

Fire threat will be high in Ulytau, northeast and southeast of Atyrau, south and east of Aktobe, south, east, and center of Zhambyl, west of Almaty and Karaganda, southwest of Kostanay and Akmola, west and south of Mangistau, north and center of Kyzylorda, Zhetysu, and south of Abai regions.

The met service warns about extremely high fire threat in Kyzylorda, south and desert areas of Turkistan, east of Atyrau, west and north of Zhambyl, west, northeast, and center of Aktobe, north of Almaty, south of Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.