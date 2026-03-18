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    Most of Kazakhstan to see weather with no precipitation

    01:25, 18 March 2026

    The National Weather Agency has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 18, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Most of Kazakhstan to see weather with no precipitation
    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov/Qazinfrom

    Forecasters said an extensive anticyclone is to result in a weather with no precipitation in most parts of the country. Fronts are to bring precipitation, mostly rains, to west and south, Mets added.

    The country is also to brace for fog, as well as black ice in the north and center, and strong wind in the south, expected to be accompanied with dust ties in the west.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan rains Wind Black ice Fog
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