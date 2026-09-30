Morocco’s king appoints country’s first woman prime minister

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery, the king received El Mansouri at the Royal Palace in Rabat on September 29.

El Mansouri’s appointment follows the September 23 legislative elections, in which the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) secured 97 seats, more than any other party.

El Mansouri, 50, is a lawyer who previously served as Minister of National Territory Planning, Land Planning, Housing and City Policy, as well as mayor of Marrakech.

“The appointment of Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as Morocco’s first woman Prime Minister is a historic moment for the Kingdom,” said Morocco’s Ambassador to the United States, Youssef Amrani.

The incoming government will oversee an agenda focused on economic growth, infrastructure and public services as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Moroccan authorities detained 148 irregular migrants in and around Fnideq on August 15 following an attempted mass crossing into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.