Morocco records tourism surge with 19.8 million visitors in 2025
09:17, 6 January 2026
Morocco achieved a historic milestone in its tourism sector in 2025, securing a record-breaking 19.8 million arrivals, according to official data released by the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism, WAM reports.
The annual performance represents a significant surge for the Kingdom, with total tourism revenues exceeding $13 billion.
This nearly 20-million visitor mark underscores a robust upward trajectory for the industry, reinforcing its position as a primary driver of the national economy.
The Ministry’s statement highlighted that this unprecedented growth reflects the continued success of the sector's strategic development initiatives over recent years.