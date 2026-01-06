EN
    Morocco records tourism surge with 19.8 million visitors in 2025

    09:17, 6 January 2026

    Morocco achieved a historic milestone in its tourism sector in 2025, securing a record-breaking 19.8 million arrivals, according to official data released by the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism, WAM reports. 

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    The annual performance represents a significant surge for the Kingdom, with total tourism revenues exceeding $13 billion.

    This nearly 20-million visitor mark underscores a robust upward trajectory for the industry, reinforcing its position as a primary driver of the national economy.

    The Ministry’s statement highlighted that this unprecedented growth reflects the continued success of the sector's strategic development initiatives over recent years.

