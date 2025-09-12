More than 6,000 new cancer cases registered annually in Kyrgyzstan

According to him, unfortunately, most of these cases are registered at stages 3-4 and treatment is more difficult than at the initial stages.

"According to statistics, over 35 thousand cancer diseases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. These are mainly patients who seek help at the late stages of the disease. In such cases, it is difficult to provide assistance, many of our patients die within a year. Therefore, one of our main goals today is early diagnosis. After all, at stages 1-2, cancer is easily treatable, and if the disease is detected at this stage, we can save the lives of patients. I urge our citizens to find an opportunity to undergo examination even in the absence of symptoms," Bukuev noted.

He specified that among cancer diseases, stomach cancer takes first place, and women breast cancer is the second.

“If we take general statistics, stomach cancer is the first. Malignant tumors of the mammary gland are the second. Among women, breast cancer is the first. Therefore, we especially appeal to women: see a doctor as soon as possible and undergo examinations. One of our main tasks is to conduct mass examinations through screening programs. With such examinations, we will be able to identify precancerous conditions and early stages of the disease, and if treatment is started on time, the number of patients will be significantly reduced. The experience that we share at this conference and the use of specialists' knowledge will be a good incentive to improve the level of our Oncology Center,” said the director of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology.

The international scientific and practical conference dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the National Center for Oncology and Hematology began its work. The event brings together leading oncologists from neighboring and distant countries who share their experience.

