More than 5.3 million foreign tourists visit Uzbekistan in early 2026

According to the data, a total of 5,351,868 foreign nationals from 203 countries traveled to Uzbekistan during the five-month period.

Men accounted for the majority of visitors, with 2,974,327 arrivals, while 2,377,541 women visited the country during the same period.

Statistics also showed that most tourists were aged between 31 and 55 years, with 2,791,843 visitors recorded. Meanwhile, 1,083,688 tourists were aged 56 and above, 892,166 were between 19 and 30 years old, and 584,171 were under the age of 18.

Earlier, it was reported Uzbekistan and China strengthen tourism collaboration.