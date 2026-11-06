More than 30 years in Kazakhstan: Chevron tells the stories behind Tengiz

One of its central stories follows Araylym Alikhanova, a TCO plant operations advisor who grew up in Atyrau. She chose mechanical engineering at university, despite expectations that she would pursue a field more directly connected with oil and gas.

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“When it was time to choose a specialization, I selected mechanical engineering. That surprised everyone, including my parents. I was the only woman in my class: 20 men and me,” she recalls.

After graduating in 2017, Alikhanova joined Tengizchevroil’s graduate recruitment program. She says she wanted to build her career in Kazakhstan, close to her family.

“My goal was clear: to pursue the best opportunity available here in Kazakhstan. For me, that was TCO,” she says.

Her work later took her to Australia for a two-month assignment at Chevron’s Gorgon operations. There, she supported a major maintenance project and exchanged experience with international colleagues.

Another employee featured in the documentary is Nurtas Kenganov, TCO’s General Manager of Health, Safety and Environment. He began his career at the company more than 26 years ago as an engineer. His professional development included training in Europe and North America and a two-year assignment with Chevron in Calgary, Canada.

“I am grateful to the company for investing in my development through international assignments and global training opportunities,” Kenganov says.

He also stresses that employee health and safety must remain the company's priority.

“No operational objective takes precedence over human life or health. Our primary responsibility is to provide a safe working environment for everyone,” he says.

The documentary also follows Hamish Paulse, TCO’s Deputy General Manager of Government and Public Affairs, who moved from the United States to Atyrau with his family nine years ago.

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“I genuinely enjoy working at TCO. I find the Kazakh language, traditions and culture fascinating. Kazakhstan has a remarkably rich history and culture, and learning more about them brings me great joy,” Paulse says.

According to figures presented in the film, Kazakhstani citizens account for 96% of TCO’s workforce. The Future Growth Project alone involved more than 45,000 training sessions.

Chevron Eurasia President Derek Magness says the company has invested nearly US$60 billion in Tengizchevroil over 33 years. Payments to the Republic of Kazakhstan have reached approximately US$220 billion.

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“For every job created at TCO, nearly 26 additional jobs are supported elsewhere in the economy,” Magness noted.

Beyond the workplace, The People Shaping the Future highlights employee volunteering and projects supporting residents of Atyrau.

Meruert Kulzhanova, an employee relations and HR specialist, speaks about the company's volunteer movement, which reached Atyrau 4 years ago. Employees initially supported youth homes and elder-care facilities before developing longer-term community projects.

One initiative was Bala Space, created with the Zhurekten Zhurekke Foundation at the Atyrau Regional Children's Hospital. Volunteers transformed a 160-square-meter area into a place where young patients can read, play and spend time outside their rooms.

The partnership also led to Doctor Space, a lounge where doctors and nurses can rest before returning to care for young patients, and Ana Space at the regional perinatal center, providing a calm setting for mothers facing extended stays while their newborns grow stronger.

The film also examines cooperation with Kazakhstani manufacturers. Atyrauneftemash, a local industrial equipment producer, has expanded from making relatively simple products to carrying out more complex engineering work.

Its General Director, Saltanat Adilova, says working with TCO has helped the company adopt international standards and modern manufacturing practices.

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Another example is KazBoltService, which is developing a facility in Atyrau to produce specialized equipment for the oil and gas industry. The Chevron Direct Investment Fund is investing US$24 million in the project.

Magness says Chevron aims to increase locally manufactured content to 30% by 2030. He also points to the importance of creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers and supporting economic diversification.

“For me, it has been a privilege to call Kazakhstan home for more than a third of my professional career. I look forward to seeing the country continue to grow and adopt new technologies,” he says.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Derek Magness highlighted the challenges of ensuring reliable energy supplies and Kazakhstan’s growing role in global energy markets.