More than 140,000 Kazakhstanis employed in creative industries sector

According to her, a special project office for the development of creative industries is operating in Kazakhstan. A concept of development of creative industries sector has been adopted.

As Balayeva said, there are 45,597 creative industry entities in Kazakhstan. The share of their gross added value against GDP is 1%. More than 50% of all entities are located in Astana and Almaty. 70% of entities are private entrepreneurs. The majority of SMEs or 12,660 specialize in folk crafts. The cities of Almaty (1,976), Astana (1,349), Shymkent (1,254) and Turkistan region (969) lead in the number of artisans.40% of all LLPs work in IT sector, she noted.

According to the Ministry, 149,600 people are employed in the creative industries sector.

As it was reported, Qyzyljar Creative Center opened in Petropavlovsk on the eve of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan in lined with the President’s task to develop creative industries in large cities.