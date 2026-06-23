More than 1,000 unpublished Karl Lagerfeld drawings to go under the hammer

The auction, titled KARL, Karl Lagerfeld’s Estate VI, Inspirations, will take place in Paris from July 1 to 8, 2026.

The centerpiece of the sale will be more than 1,000 previously unpublished drawings by the designer. They will be accompanied by working documents offering insight into Lagerfeld’s creative process and the sources of his inspiration. The archive covers the period from the 1960s to 2019.

The lots will also include Lagerfeld’s personal collection of iPods. According to the auction house, the designer was passionate about music and technology and devoted considerable attention to cataloging and preserving the materials he collected.

His famous fingerless gloves, which became an integral part of his signature look, will also be offered for sale, alongside personal belongings and memorabilia from his everyday life.

All lots will be offered without reserve, meaning there will be no minimum price below which an item cannot be sold.

Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most influential figures in the history of modern fashion. Born in Germany in 1933, he began his career in Paris in the 1950s. He worked with the fashion houses Balmain, Patou and Chloé and collaborated with the Italian brand Fendi from 1965.

In 1983, Lagerfeld became creative director of Chanel. He also developed his own Karl Lagerfeld label and worked in photography, publishing and design. The designer died in Paris in February 2019 at the age of 85.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two Hermès Birkin handbags confiscated from jailed Vietnamese businesswoman Truong My Lan had fetched more than $535,000 at a government auction.