Moody's Ratings affirms Ba2 long-term deposit ratings of Bank RBK JSC with a stable outlook

At the same time, the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were affirmed at ba3. The outlooks on the bank's long-term deposit ratings remain stable.

As reported in the press release of the rating agency, the affirmation of the ba3 BCA reflects Bank RBK’s conservative risk appetite, good liquidity buffer and reasonable profitability.

Moody’s Ratings states that the Bank’s strategy is to pursue a low-risk model via lending to large corporates and low risk retail with an increasing focus on secured retail lending, while a significant part of unsecured retail loans are issued to individuals who have their salary accounts with Bank RBK.

As it is reported by the Moody’s Ratings’ experts, Bank RBK's profitability has remained reasonable: return on average assets has exceeded 2% for the last four years.

The stable outlook on the long-term deposit ratings reflects the agency’s conclusion that no significant changes in credit metrics are in the next 12-18 months.

The press release also points out that a diversification of Bank RBK’s franchise, together with the maintenance of its asset quality, liquidity and profitability close to the currently strong levels, while improving its capitalisation, could potentially exert upward momentum on Bank RBK's ratings.

Natalya Akentyeva, the Chairman of the Management Board of Bank RBK JSC, commented on Moody’s decision as follows: “Moody’s confirmation of our Ba2 rating with a stable outlook is an important independent assessment of our performance. We are consistently implementing a strategy of conservative risk management, prioritizing asset quality, liquidity, and capital adequacy. Going forward, we will continue to focus on developing a sustainable retail and corporate business, diversifying our operations, and strengthening our financial metrics, which creates a solid foundation for further growth and higher credit ratings.”

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The Bank is present in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Taldykorgan, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Shymkent, Balkhash, Zhezkazgan, Satpaev, Semey, Ekibastuz, Aksai, and Uralsk.

As of January 1, 2026, among commercial banks, Bank RBK ranked 6th by loan portfolio size, 7th by capital, and 8th by assets.

As of January 1, 2026, Bank RBK JSC’s assets totaled 2,727 billion tenge, with annual growth of 11%, and its loan portfolio stood at 1,565 billion tenge, with 41% growth since the beginning of 2025.

The bank’s net profit for 2025 amounted to 64.2 billion tenge (an increase of 13.6%) compared to 56.5 billion tenge recorded in the same period a year earlier.

*License No. 1.2.100/245/41, issued by The Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Regulation and Development of Financial Market on April 5, 2021.