Monument to Nurken Abdirov: A symbol of Karaganda with a 67-year history

Nurken Abdirov was a pilot and the Soviet Union hero. He worked at a mine in Karaganda and used to spend his free time at a local aeroclub. From early childhood, the future hero had shown a deep interest in aviation and piloting.

Photo credit: Karaganda region's akimat

When Nurken Abdirov turned 20, the Great Patriotic War began, and he was drafted into the army. He underwent a training in an assault aviation division, and then was transferred to the town of Chapayevsk. Here he completed his first successful combat mission.

Nurken Abdirov carried out sixteen combat flights, during which he destroyed 23 German tanks, numerous combat vehicles, and an unquantifiable number of enemy’s infantry troops.

In December 1942, Nurken’s plane was hit by a German antiaircraft gun shell. Flying in a burning plane, he was unable to eject and he decided that his last goal should be to destroy as much enemy vehicles as possible.

Photo credit: Karaganda region's akimat

The monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union was unveiled in Karaganda in 1958. On the initiative of local residents and municipal authorities, funds were raised for the installation of a bust of Nurken Abdirov. The chief architect of the project was Leonid Vorobyov, and sculptors were Yuri Hummel and Alexander Bilyk.

Phoro credit: Karaganda region's akimat

Photo credit: Aizada Agilbayeva/ Kazinform

The total height of the monument is nine meters. The sculpture is cast in iron, while the pedestal is made of marble. The monument was installed on Nurken Abdirov Avenue.

Photo credit: Aizada Agilbayeva/ Kazinform

In 2021, the monument was restored.