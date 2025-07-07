Monument to Alisher Navoi unveiled in Kyrgyzstan's Osh

A monument to the great thinker and poet Alisher Navoi was unveiled in Osh, Kyrgyz Republic.

At the unveiling ceremony, Bolotbek Bayetov, Chairman of the Osh City Council of People’s Deputies, emphasized that showing respect for the memory and invaluable legacy of Navoi is the duty of every representative of the Turkic peoples.

Photo credit: Osh Mayor's Office

According to the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent, the monument was installed in one of the city’s historical sites. Cultural events aimed at studying and promoting Navoi’s works are planned to be held here.

Monuments to Alisher Navoi have been installed in Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Iran, China, and Korea.