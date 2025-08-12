Monograph sheds light on diplomacy of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

he monograph contains a thorough analysis of approaches and key principles of the country’s foreign policy under the chairmanship of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular attention is paid to three key principles of his diplomacy, and the country’s adaptation to global challenges of modernity, from crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine to climate change and global turmoil.

The book will be available online. It will be interesting for experts in international relations, political analysts, and all those interested in the strategic vision of Kazakhstan in the changing world.

Photo credit: Daulet Iztileuov/Kazinform

The authors thoroughly studied the policy of good neighborliness, regional integration and cooperation with the leading world powers, including Russia, China, the U.S., and the EU. One of the chapters focuses on Kazakhstan’s role in international organizations such as the UN, SCO, OTS, and CICA.

One of the monograph authors is Yerkin Tukumov, the Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan, and the former director of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the President of Kazakhstan.

He noted that an experienced diplomat is in great demand in the modern world. He believes only an experienced diplomat knows how to protect the country in difficult conditions and how to develop, attract investments, and hold negotiations with the world powers as equals, as we see how talks develop, how complicated conflicts begin and end.

Head of the Asian Studies Department of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the President of Kazakhstan Aidar Kurmashev said, Kazakhstan, as a middle power, is able to have an impact on the global agenda.