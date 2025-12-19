Mongolia's mining and extractive industry sales up by MNT 2.7 trillion from 2024

Manufacturing output rose by 9 percent, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector increased by 33.6 percent. As a result, total industrial production grew by a preliminary MNT 7.5 trillion.

In particular, output in the food production sector increased by MNT 371.5 billion, while production of non-metallic mineral products rose by MNT 138.2 billion.

In the mining and extractive industries, output volumes of brown coal, zinc concentrate, iron ore concentrate, fluorspar, iron ore, and copper concentrate in metal content terms, and physical volumes of fluorspar concentrate increased by 3.6 to 66.6 percent compared with the same period last year.

In the manufacturing sector, the physical output of key products such as liquid milk, cathode copper, cement, flour, lime, and combed cashmere increased by 2.9 to 3.4 times year on year.

However, production of unrefined gold, hard coal, crude oil, and silver concentrate declined. In addition, output of major products, including livestock meat, metal billets, water, soft drinks and juices, vodka, cashmere knitwear, rectified alcohol, cigarettes, and coal briquettes, decreased by 0.6 to 49.2 percent.

Preliminary figures show that total industrial sales amounted to MNT 51.8 trillion, up MNT 4.5 trillion from the same period in 2024. Of this increase, sales in the mining sector alone rose by MNT 2.7 trillion.

Sales of the mining and extractive industries increased by MNT 2.7 trillion year on year. Sales in the metal ore mining sector rose by 72.1 percent, while sales in other mineral mining increased by 15.2 percent.

On external markets, preliminary sales totaled MNT 36.4 trillion, of which MNT 34.6 trillion came from the mining and extractive industries.

Of total foreign sales of mining products, coal mining accounted for 37.6 percent, metal ore mining for 58.5 percent, crude oil extraction for 2.4 percent, and other mineral mining for 1.4 percent.