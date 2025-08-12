Mongolia's foreign trade turnover reaches $14.2 bn

Of this amount, exports accounted for USD 7.8 billion, and imports accounted for USD 6.5 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of USD 1.3 billion. Compared to the same period of the previous year, total trade turnover decreased by USD 1.4 billion, exports by USD 1.5 billion, and the trade surplus by USD 1.6 billion, while imports increased by USD 68.9 million.

The USD 1.5 billion decline in exports was primarily driven by drops in coal exports of USD 2.4 billion, washed cashmere of USD 200.2 million, crude oil of USD 35.5 million, mutton and goat meat of USD 25.9 million, and iron ore and concentrates of USD 15.5 million. Conversely, exports of copper ore and concentrates rose by USD 1.1 billion, combed animal hair and fibers by USD 42.6 million, and zinc ore and concentrates by USD 31.4 million.

As reported previously, world merchandise trade is projected to grow 0.9% in 2025, according to the WTO.