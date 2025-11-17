Mongolia’s foreign population exceeds 37,000

The People’s Republic of China made up the largest group of foreign residents (24,626), followed by the Russian Federation (2,720), the Republic of Korea (1,594), and the United States (1,004), and 7,995 citizens from other countries.

Under Article 27.4 of the Law of Mongolia on the Legal Status of Foreign Nationals, the number of foreign nationals residing in Mongolia for private purposes must not exceed three percent of the country’s total population, with a one-percent cap per single nationality. Based on Mongolia’s current population, this allows up to 106,345 foreign residents, with a maximum of 35,000 from any one country. Currently, foreign residents living for private purposes make up 1.05 percent of the population.

Of the total foreign residents, 537 are in Mongolia for official purposes, 21,723 are employed, 5,087 are studying, 1,769 are under immigration status, and 141 are residing for religious purposes. Additionally, 5,248 foreigners are living in Mongolia for investment, while 2,431 are present for family reasons.

In the past five years, the number of foreign nationals with official or private residence permits in Mongolia has increased by 23,000.

