Mongolia wins three medals at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam

Over 350 judokas from 44 countries competed in the Grand Slam, with 22 Mongolian judokas having competed and securing three bronze medals. On the first day, in the Men’s 66 kg category, International Master Jantsandorj Unurbat advanced to the semifinals after defeating judokas from the Kingdom of Morocco, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Republic of Kazakhstan but lost to Ramazan Abdulaev from the Russian Federation. Furthermore, in the bronze medal bout, he defeated Bojan Yotow from the Republic of Bulgaria, earning his first “Grand Slam” medal.

On the second day of the Grand Slam, in the Women’s 63 kg category, Honored Athlete of Mongolia Enkhriilen Lkhagvatogoo claimed the bronze medal. This was her first Grand Slam and second international medal since she began competing in the 63 kg category. Previously, she won a silver medal at the Asian Judo Championships in her new weight category. So far, she has secured six medals from the “Grand Slam” series.

In the Men’s 73 kg category, Ankhzaya Lavjargal, a bronze medalist from the World Judo Championships, stood on the podium. He advanced to the semifinal by beating judokas from Hungary and the Italian Republic, as well as his compatriot Erdenebayar Batzaya. He lost to World Champion Nils Stump in the silver medal bout but defeated a judoka from the Republic of Uzbekistan to secure the bronze medal.

Mongolian judokas secured the 13th overall position with three bronze medals and honorable mentions from the Astana Grand Slam.