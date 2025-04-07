Mongolia to submit fourth report on human rights to UN Human Rights Council

The mid-term report on the human rights situation was submitted to the Council last year. Mongolia has approved an action plan to implement the recommendations made by international human rights organizations and has established a permanent council to monitor the implementation of the plan.

During the Mongolia-EU Human Rights Dialogue, the Ministry of Family, Labor, and Social Protection of Mongolia presented the policies and decisions being implemented for reducing poverty. Representatives of the European Union and ministries and government agencies of Mongolia working in the field of human rights protection participated in the meeting and provided information on the implementation of the recommendations made by international human rights organizations.

The Government's 2024-2028 Action Plan outlines advancing the human development index of Mongolia by 10 positions and reducing the poverty rate by half, while "Vision 2050," Mongolia's long-term development policy, reflects the goal to reduce the poverty rate to 15 percent by 2030 and to 5 percent by 2050.

As earlier reported, Mongolia is to export certain goods tariff-free to the EAEU countries.