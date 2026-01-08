Mongolia to рost Global World Horse Day сelebration

This year, Mongolia will host, for the first time, a large-scale celebration of World Horse Day, bringing together 10,000 horse riders from 56 countries.

The event will take place at Khui Doloon Khudag, on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, on July 11–13, 2026. Organizers are currently developing an extensive program designed to showcase the wonders of horsemanship. Five thematic zones are preliminarily planned, covering entertainment, equine therapy, traditional healing practices, cultural programs, and heritage bearers from all 21 aimags.

In 2013, Mongolia organized a Guinness World Record event at Khui Doloon Khudag, featuring a 3,000-horse race and a parade of 10,000 mounted riders in traditional national dress with full saddlery and tack.

According to estimates by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, a total of 60.8 million horses worldwide were recorded in 2023.

Mongolia has a massive horse population that significantly outnumbers its people. As of the end of 2023, the country had 4.8 million horses out of a total 64.7 million head of livestock. Mongolians are deeply intertwined with horses, which are vital to nomadic life and widely used for riding and transportation. Horses occupy a central place in Mongolian culture, encompassing not only traditional racing and the production of airag (fermented mare’s milk), but also the associated ceremonial practices, folk games, praising for winning horses, and communal celebrations that accompany these traditions.

Noteworthy, population of kulans and Przewalski’s horses on the rise in Kazakhstan.