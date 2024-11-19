Mongolia to commemorate centennial of proclamation of Mongolian People’s Republic and adoption of Constitution Nov 26

The Resolution No. 64 of 2023 passed by the State Great Khural of Mongolia reflects the centennial of the Proclamation of the Mongolian People’s Republic and the Adoption of the First Constitution. The Resolution sets forth provisions to conduct scientifically-based research on the historical importance of the First Constitution, organize academic conferences, and create and disseminate historical and scientific publications. It also aims to promote the concept of respect for the Constitution and arrange state ceremonies and other commemorative events. Within this framework, the State Great Khural will hold an honorary session and host a forum entitled “Effective Implementation of Parliamentary Oversight.”

Further activities include organizing lectures on “The Essence, Content, and Importance of the First Constitution” for university students and senior high school students. Academic conferences and exhibitions under the theme “Constitutionalism: Past, Present, and Future” will also take place, alongside traditional wrestling tournaments and other state ceremonial events.