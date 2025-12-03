Mongolia signals readiness to contribute to global fight against desertification

He presented Mongolia’s preparations for the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17), which will take place in Ulaanbaatar in 2026, outlining expected outcomes and the international significance of the event. Mr. Batmunkh emphasized that Mongolia is ready to make an active contribution to the global effort to combat desertification.

The press briefing was attended by UNCCD Executive Secretary Yasmine Fouad, Panama’s Minister of Environment Juan Carlos Navarro, as well as Vice Minister for Environment, Agriculture, and Water of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Osama Fakihah, representing the presidency of COP16. They noted that, as desertification, land degradation, and the impacts of climate change intensify worldwide, global environmental policy is increasingly focusing on ecosystem restoration, sustainable land management, new mechanisms for climate-risk financing, water accessibility and climate resilience, and greater private-sector engagement.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of Mongolia, these priorities have become integral to global efforts to prevent desertification, reduce ecosystem degradation, and protect biodiversity.

Participants also responded to journalists’ questions regarding the need to strengthen multilateral cooperation within the mandate of the Convention, improve cross-sectoral coordination, and advance long-term goals for sustainable development and global ecological balance.

It should be noted, Turkiye to host COP31 climate summit after Australia concedes bid.