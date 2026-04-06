Mongolia reports 39% rise in first-quarter tourist arrivals

A total of 143,431 tourists arrived during this time, marking an increase of 40,580 visitors.

March showed particularly strong growth, with 59,317 tourists visiting the country - 19,815 more than in March 2025, reflecting a 50 percent surge.

According to the Mongolia Tourism Organization, this consistent upward trend is largely due to effective collaboration and joint efforts among stakeholders in the tourism industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Mongolia are to expand sports cooperation.