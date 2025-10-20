Mongolia launches interim population and housing census in 2025

The survey will utilize core and specialized databases from 15 government agencies, in accordance with the Law on the Population and Housing Census of Mongolia, and the United Nations Principles and Recommendations for Population and Housing Censuses.

Citizens can take part in the “Interim Population and Housing Census – 2025” through the e-Mongolia portal or mobile app. After logging in, users can access the census by clicking the banner on the homepage, which redirects to 2025.mn to complete the survey.

To ensure the accuracy and quality of the data, the National Statistics Office announced it will contact individuals to follow up on outstanding details by phone over two months, from October 15 to December 15, 2025.

By integrating and processing the collected information within a unified system, the Committee will produce essential baseline data to assess Mongolia’s demographic structure and socio-economic conditions. The National Statistics Office urges all citizens to actively participate in the “Population and Housing – 2025” interim census.

