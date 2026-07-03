Mongolia intensifies its efforts to combat desertification, land degradation

Billion Tree Fund projects financed reforestation across 200 hectares, with 500,000 Siberian larch seedlings planted in Bulgan and Undur-Ulaan soums.

Work was carried out by Tegsh Duuren Mmod LLC and Otgon Bayan Uul LLC, targeting forest areas degraded by logging and pests.

Khavchgiin Nogoon Mod LLC planted 225,000 conifer seedlings across 90 hectares in Tsetserleg soum, restoring damaged ecosystems.

Protective forest belts were expanded along the Urd Tamir River, now covering 11 hectares with 3,200 willow and poplar trees.

A total of 750,000 two- to three-year-old Siberian larch seedlings have been planted up to present across 300 hectares in Arkhangai aimag. In addition, protective forest belts have been established on 5 hectares using 5,000 poplar and willow saplings.

Noteworthy, over two years of implementing the Head of State’s Taza Qazastan initiative, 1,500 environmental activities have been carried out nationwide. As part of these efforts, 2 million tons of waste were collected and about 5.5 million trees were planted.