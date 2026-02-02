Mongolia exports goat meat to Vietnam as bilateral ties expand

Photo credit: MONTSAME

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa to Vietnam in 2023 and the state visit of Vietnamese President To Lam to Mongolia in 2024. During these visits, the governments, ministries, and relevant institutions of the two countries signed numerous documents to expand bilateral relations and cooperation.

As part of cooperation in the food and agriculture sector, Mongolia exported 100 tons of goat meat to Vietnam last year, Ambassador Nguyen Doan Thang noted. He added that Vietnamese companies have begun producing four different products using Mongolian goat meat and introducing them to the domestic market.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on accelerating the implementation of the action plan agreed upon following the state visits, as well as deepening cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and education.

Ambassador Nguyen Doan Thang presented his Letter of Credence to the President of Mongolia on August 28, 2024.