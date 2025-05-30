Mongolia Bans Online Gambling, Betting, and Paid Lotteries

The amendments to the Law on Permits fully prohibit all forms of online gambling, betting games, and paid lottery activities. Accordingly, under the amendments to the Criminal Code, legal grounds have been established to hold those who organize such activities or act as agents by providing their bank accounts, phone numbers, digital currency, or digital accounts for the organization of such operations criminally liable.

Furthermore, the amendments to the Law on Infringement now establish a framework for imposing liability on individuals or entities that advertise paid lotteries, betting, or gambling or encourage children and young people to participate in such activities.

Also, the State Great Khural adopted the Budget Framework Statement for 2026, the draft Law on Budget Assumptions for 2027-2028, and the draft Resolution on the “Approval of the Debt Management Strategy of the Government of Mongolia for 2026-2028.”

