Mongolia bans online gambling, betting and paid lotteries
The State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia passed ten laws during its plenary session held on May 30, 2025. Due to the amendments made to the Law on Permits, several laws, including the Criminal Code, the Law on Infringement, the Law on Advertising, the Law on Personal Income Tax, the Law on Corporate Income Tax, the Law on Excise Tax, and the Law on Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Services, were amended, MONTSAME reports.
The amendments to the Law on Permits fully prohibit all forms of online gambling, betting games, and paid lottery activities. Accordingly, under the amendments to the Criminal Code, legal grounds have been established to hold those who organize such activities or act as agents by providing their bank accounts, phone numbers, digital currency, or digital accounts for the organization of such operations criminally liable.
Furthermore, the amendments to the Law on Infringement now establish a framework for imposing liability on individuals or entities that advertise paid lotteries, betting, or gambling or encourage children and young people to participate in such activities.
Also, the State Great Khural adopted the Budget Framework Statement for 2026, the draft Law on Budget Assumptions for 2027-2028, and the draft Resolution on the “Approval of the Debt Management Strategy of the Government of Mongolia for 2026-2028.”
