Mongolia attracts nearly 569,000 foreign tourists through July

Foreign tourist arrivals in Mongolia have grown steadily over the past four years. By July 31, tourist arrivals stood at 364,594 in 2023, 435,037 in 2024, and 478,452 in 2025, reaching a record high of 568,989 this year.

In July 2026 alone, 150,257 foreign tourists visited the country. This is a 16.7% increase, or 21,449 more tourists, than the 128,808 arrivals recorded in July of last year.

Analyzing July arrivals over the last four years reveals 100,911 tourists in 2023, 139,502 in 2024, and 128,808 in 2025. July 2026 set a record with 150,257 visitors. This steady increase highlights Mongolia's tourism sector's strong recovery and growing international demand, suggesting that the 2026 season is more successful than previous years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the number of foreign nationals entering Mongolia increased by 25.7 percent in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period the previous year.