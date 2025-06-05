EN
    Mongolia appointed as vice chair of Asia Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative

    10:13, 5 June 2025

    During the 7th General Assembly of the Asia Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (AFACI), delegates of member countries elected Mongolia as the vice chair of the organization for a three-year term, MONTSAME reports. 

    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    Representing Mongolia, State Secretary of the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia Jambaltseren Tumur-Uya said, “Mongolia attaches great importance to deepening future cooperation in Asia’s agricultural sector and to jointly implementing science-based solutions based on climate change adaptation.”

    The General Assembly, organized by the Rural Development Administration of the Republic of Korea, brought together representatives of the agricultural sector of 15 AFACI member countries. Participants reviewed the progress and outcomes of ongoing projects and programs, and discussed and defined future policy direction for cooperation in Asia’s food and agriculture sector.

    Earlier it was reported that Mongolia is to sign a trade agreement with the EAEU in June 2025. 

