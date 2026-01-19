Mobile network coverage to be expanded along Kazakhstan’s highways

As part of the national Accessible Internet initiative, the project aims to eliminate so-called “white spots” along highways—areas where mobile coverage is absent or unreliable—allowing drivers and passengers to remain connected on the road for navigation, emergency calls, and access to banking and government services.

The project will be rolled out in phases, with work on national highways set to be completed by the end of 2026 and coverage of regional roads by the end of 2027. Under the agreement, Transtelecom will fully finance the project without the use of government funds.

The project envisages covering more than 40,000 kilometers of roads in two phases, with stable connectivity along highways expected to boost road safety, improve the efficiency of emergency services, and facilitate the deployment of intelligent traffic management and road monitoring systems.

The project includes the construction of more than 500 antenna towers and mobile base stations, which will substantially expand coverage and enhance service quality along Kazakhstan’s key transport corridors.

As part of efforts to increase accessibility, Transtelecom will open the newly built infrastructure to other mobile operators, thereby accelerating coverage expansion and improving the quality of mobile services nationwide.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that satellite internet is set to be introduced on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy trains and Air Astana aircraft in 2026.