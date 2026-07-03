‘Miracle’ rescue in Venezuela quake after eight days

The dramatic operation involved crews from seven countries who dug a three-meter tunnel to reach him, supplying water and oxygen during the effort.

Gil’s survival offered a rare moment of hope amid devastation. The quakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, left at least 2,295 dead, 11,000 injured, and 13,000 homeless. Authorities estimate 60,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed, with tens of thousands still missing.

Humanitarian agencies warn of a looming health crisis as hospitals face shortages of staff and equipment. The World Food Programme has appealed for 50 million US dollars to feed half a million people, while the UN estimates physical damage at 6.7 billion US dollars.

International aid pledges include 300 million US dollars from the United States, alongside support from regional partners. Relief efforts are now shifting from search-and-rescue to long-term humanitarian response.

Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.