Ministry of Trade comments on new U.S. tariffs on goods from Kazakhstan

According to the ministry, the new tariffs were introduced following an investigation conducted by U.S. authorities under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The decision was announced on July 23.

Starting July 24, an additional 12.5 percent tariff will apply to certain goods originating from Kazakhstan. The measure will not affect products included on exemption lists approved by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the ministry said.

The new tariff will replace a previously introduced 10 percent temporary import surcharge, which had been in effect for 150 days. The earlier surcharge will not be added on top of the new tariff rate.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration estimated that around 95 percent of Kazakhstan’s exports to the United States will continue to remain exempt from the additional tariff measures.

The Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan continues engagement with the American side to protect the interests of Kazakhstani exporters and seek mutually acceptable solutions, the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the U.S. imposed new tariffs on 60 trading partners.