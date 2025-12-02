Minister Saparov reveals major projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agricultural sector

According to him, 50 projects worth 394 billion tenge are planned to be implemented in 2026. The projects will let employ up to 2,500 people.

Six major projects include:

The first stage of the Fufeng Group project for deep corn processing with a capacity of 300,000 tons is being launched in Zhambyl region;

Fruit Art company is implementing the third stage of a project to process 25,000 tons of fruits and berries in Almaty region;

Shin-Line company is expanding ice cream production to 35,000 tons

Kapshagai Bidai Onimderi plans to process about 250,000 tons of grain and oilseeds;

Bayan Sulu is boosting confectionery production to 13,000 tons in Kostanay region;

Eurasia Agro Semey company is set to produce 7,200 tons of sausage products in Abai region;

26 projects worth 874 billion tenge, with the creation of over 3,500 jobs, are planned to be implemented in 2027, the minister said. They include:

In Astana - Tiryaki Holding’s project to process 250,000 tons of wheat and 80,000 tons of peas;

In Akmola region - Dalian Hesheng Holding Group plans to process 1 million tons of wheat, and KazEggs plans to launch deep processing of 1 million eggs;

In Almaty region – PepsiCo plans to process 210,000 tons of potato, and Mars company plans to launch processing of 150,000 tons of livestock and crop products;

According to the minister, UBM Group is implementing two projects: production of 10,000 tons of forage in Kostanay region, and 48 tons of premix in Almaty region.

“The implementation of major projects in 2027 will significantly increase the output of high value-added products,” said Aidarbek Saparov.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that saiga population in Kazakhstan hit record 4 million.