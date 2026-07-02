Minister Madiyev says Alatau to pioneer new technology testing

Speaking at the meeting, Madiyev said the city of Alatau will become a platform for testing and scaling new technologies before they are brought to market.

Another flagship project is the city of Alatau. We are creating a next-generation innovation city that will serve as a sandbox for new technologies. Alatau will be a pioneer in tokenization, with a digital economy supported by an appropriate regulatory framework for digital assets and fintech, he said.

Madiyev added that the city will also become one of the first major sites for the autonomous operation of self-driving vehicles, drones, and digital public services.

This will provide companies with a unique environment to test and scale technologies before they enter the market. We are exploring opportunities for cooperation and invite partners to join us, said the minister.

The minister stressed Kazakhstan sees the development of its space industry not only in terms of launching carrier rockets, but also in building a complete space ecosystem - from engineering and manufacturing to satellite technologies and related services.

Madiyev also invited venture investors and international companies to take part in developing Kazakhstan's full-cycle space ecosystem.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined Alatau City project success for Kazakhstan’s economic growth.