Minister comments on alternative shipping routes for Kazakhstan given unstable situation in Iran

We have a fallback option, meaning our ships can travel via Georgian, Chinese ports. This makes the logistics a little bit challenging. However, in event of long-term impacts, we will look out for alternatives, help businesses. It's too early to tell, said Zhumangarin.

The Kazakh minister also ruled out that such changes could lead to rising prices for commodities, saying: “They are exchange-traded commodities”.

We do not determine their prices, but the external market does. We sell at the prices set, he added.

As reported previously, Iran is assessing a wide range of potential responses following the recent U.S. military strikes on its nuclear facilities, an escalation that has heightened tensions across the Middle East and drawn global attention to Tehran’s next steps.